COVID Test Deadline Extended In Barak Valley

The deadline for COVID-RT-PCR test for teachers and employees of schools, colleges and universities of the Barak Valley has been extended till September 10, 2020.

This was informed through a notification issued by the Government of Assam.

It was further mentioned that the decision has been taken in the wake of the ongoing lockdown in the region.

It also mentions that all teachers should attend their respective institutions with effect from September 11, 2020.