COVID Vaccination For Teens: Over 4,000 Register In Kamrup Metro | Full List of CVCs

Amid the surge of cases of Covid-19 across the country, the vaccination drive opens for teens in the 15 to 18 age group from Monday. In Kamrup Metropolitan, fifteen schools have been selected as Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

According to the last updated data of the CVCs, as many as 4,261 teens have registered for the vaccination drive in the district for Monday.

The vaccination drive will be conducted at Kamrup Academy (2nd Half), Don Bosco School, Panbazar (1st Half), Cotton Collegiate HS School (2nd Half), T.C. HS School (2nd Half), Kaliram HS School (1st Half), Gopal Boro Govt HS School (Both Half), Sonaram HS School (2nd Half), Ulubari HS School (2nd Half), Dispur HS School (2nd Half), Kaziranga English Academy (Both Half), Sonapur HS School (2nd Half), Naharguri HS School (2nd Half), Gyan Jyoti High School (2nd Half), Sonapur College (2nd Half), and KV Narengi, IOCL (2nd Half).

Representative Image

Citizens born on or before December 31, 2007, can online register at the CoWin app. The minors need to carry a school ID card, passport, Adhaar, or pan card. Contact details of parents and guardians can be used. On-site registration will allow those who cannot self-register in advance to walk into the identified CVCs and get themselves registered on-site and then vaccinated.

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that vaccination for the 15-18-year age group will begin from January 3. Over 8 lakh teens have registered in the government’s CoWin portal and all will get a dose of Covaxin.

The Union Health Ministry has said only the indigenous app Covaxin will be administered to teens and additional doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 will be sent to all states and Union Territories.