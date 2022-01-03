Covid Vaccination For 15-18 Year Olds Starts Today

India will begin vaccinating 15 to 18-year-olds against Covid-19 from Monday. The CoWIN app had already recorded over six lakh registrations till Sunday evening.

The vaccine option for this age group would be Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The states will have to adhere to guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry on December 27.

Citizens born on or before December 31, 2007, can walk in or online register in Assam. The minors need to carry a school ID card, passport, Adhaar, or pan card. Contact details of parents and guardians can be used.

In Assam, the district Additional Deputy Commissioners (I/C Education) of all districts will supervise the inoculation drive and the Inspector of Schools has been instructed to select at least 10 schools in case of smaller districts and 15-20 schools in case of larger schools.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya advised states and UT’s to provide separate Covid-19 vaccination centres, session sites, queues, and different vaccination teams for the 15-18 year age group to avoid a mix-up. The process of the vaccination for the group is expected to be completed by the first week of March 2022.