Covid Vaccination In Meghalaya & Arunachal Not To Begin On May 1

As India gears up for the third phase of the vaccination drive against Covid from May 1, Northeastern states of Meghalaya and Arunachal have informed that the states will not be able to start the inoculation process from Saturday.

Both the government through an official release stated that they’re awaiting Covishield vaccine vials from its manufacturer Serum Institute of India.

As per reports, Arunachal Pradesh Health Department had placed an order for 4.5 lakh Covishield vaccines and is yet to hear from SII.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Principal Secretary for Health and Family Welfare Department Sampath Kumar said,

“The state has placed order for adequate number of COVID-19 vaccines with the Serum Institute of India, Pune and their delivery schedule is still awaited. This seems to be the case with most other states as well. Hence, vaccination for 18-44 years age group in Meghalaya shall not commence on May 1. The exact date of commencement will be notified in due course”.

“Online registration for vaccination, however, shall progress as planned. Residents in the 18-44 years age group are encouraged to actively register themselves for vaccination. COVID-19 vaccination shall happen only after online registration,” he added.

Over 1.2 crore Indian citizens in the 18-45 years age group have registered for the COVID-19 vaccination.