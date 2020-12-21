Top StoriesNational

COVID Vaccination Likely To Begin In Jan: Harsh Vardhan

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
66

Union Heath Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that India may finally start rolling out coronavirus vaccines in January.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the minister said, “I personally feel may be in January in any stage or any week, there can be a time when we can be in a position to give first COVID vaccine shot to people of India”.

“India is not less than any country when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine and research. Our first priority has been the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. We do not want any comprise on that. Our regulators are analysing them with seriousness,” he said to the news agency.

Related News

63 Militants To Surrender Today

COVID Vaccine First, CAA, NRC To Follow: Amit Shah’s…

63 New COVID Cases Detected Out Of 10147 Tests

Five More Succumb To COVID-19 In Assam

On Saturday, while addressing the 22nd Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on COVID-19 he asserted, “Our scientists and health experts have worked on the development of a vaccine by genome sequencing and isolation of the coronavirus and developed an indigenous vaccine. In 6-7 months, we will have the capacity to inoculate about 30 crore people”.

Presently, six COVID-19 vaccine candidates in different clinical trial stages in India including Covishield, Covaxin, ZyCoV-D, Sputnik V, NVX-CoV2373 and recombinant protein antigen-based vaccine.

In addition, three COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in the pre-clinical stage of which one of the coronavirus vaccine candidates is in the pre-development stage, the report added.

You might also like
Regional

Person attacks 2 others with knife in Guwahati

Regional

Meet Between ULFA (Pro-Talks) And Bengali intellectuals In City

World

Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist by UNSC

Entertainment

Malaika Arora’s Apartment Sealed After Residents Tests COVID +ve

Business

Ivanka drops her business, focus on Washington

Sports

FC Goa Qualifies For AFC Champions League

Comments
Loading...