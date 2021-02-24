COVID Vaccination Phase II From March 1

The Union minister Prakash Javadekar, during a press conference, on Wednesday announed that the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive will commence from March 1.

Javadekar stated that people above the age of 60, and 45-year-olds with comorbities can avail the vaccines at government and private clinics. He added the private hospitals will charge for the vaccine and government clinics will give out jabs for free.

“The amount they would need to pay will be decided by the health ministry within 3-4 days as they are in discussion with manufacturers and hospitals,” said Javadekar.

The first phase of COVID vaccine drive began on January 16 last month. Healthcare workers – government as well as private, sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, police and other paramilitary forces were vaccinated in the first phase.

In the second phase, people above 50 years of age and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccination. Armed forces and police personnel will also be vaccinated in this phase.

Oxford-AztraZeneca’s Covishield and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech – approved by India’s drug regulator – are being used in the vaccination.