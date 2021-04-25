Covid Vaccine: Assam To Soon Produce Remdesivir Vials

In an attempt to ramp up vaccines in the state, Assam is all set to come up with the production of at least 80k Remdesivir vials every week.

The production will be carried out by Sun Pharmaceuticals in Palasbari , Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

Sarma tweeted: In what shall give comfort to all, pleased to share that I visited @SunPharma_Live plant Palasbari, which has a capacity of 80K #Remdesivir vials production per week. Requested them to speed up production & rollout. They would support Assam as well.

The move is a part of the interim allocation of Remdesivir for 19 states and Union Territories up to April 30 by the Health Ministry and the Department of Pharmaceuticals.

“Keeping in mind the sudden surge in demand in the country for remdesivir injection required for COVID-19 therapy, the manufacturing capacity of domestic remdesivir manufacturers has been ramped up,” the centre said.

“All support is being extended to manufacturers by the government in this endeavour. The production capacity is being ramped up from the current level of 38 lakh vials per month to 74 lakh vials per month, and 20 additional manufacturing sites have been approved. Export of Remdesivir has also been prohibited in order to shore up domestic supplies,” it said.