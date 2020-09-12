Top StoriesHealthNational

COVID Vaccine: Covaxin’s Animal Trials Successful

By Pratidin Bureau
While Serum Institute of India (SII) has paused its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in India after its operations came under the scanner, Bharat Biotech has meanwhile announced the successful completion of the animal trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin.

It reportedly stated that the results showed the efficacy of the vaccine in a live “viral challenge model.”

“The study on primates substantiates the immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate,” it further said.

Earlier, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had sought a show-cause notice from SII asking it as to why it should be allowed to continue the clinical trials following AstraZeneca deciding earlier in the week to pause global trials in the wake of an unexplained illness in a study participant.

After SII responded to DGCI, the latter directed the firm to halt new recruitment for Phase 2 and 3 of the vaccine trials in India.

