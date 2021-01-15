Top StoriesNational COVID Vaccine Drive At 65 Centres Across Assam – Full List By Pratidin Bureau Last updated Jan 15, 2021 0 Share Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a press conference on Friday, informed that the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Assam will commence at 65 centres across the state from January 16. Below is the list of sites – Related News Himanta On COVID Vaccine Drive-In Assam – Key Highlights Jan 15, 2021 500-Page Whatsapp Chats Between Arnab Goswami & Ex BARC… Jan 15, 2021 Adani Group Won 6 Airport Bids Despite Finance Min, NITI… Jan 15, 2021 Assam: Two Massive Fire Incidents Reported Jan 15, 2021 AssamCOVID-19 ASSAMCOVID-19 Vaccine 0 Share