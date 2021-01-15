Top StoriesNational

COVID Vaccine Drive At 65 Centres Across Assam – Full List

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a press conference on Friday, informed that the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Assam will commence at 65 centres across the state from January 16.

Below is the list of sites –

Related News

Himanta On COVID Vaccine Drive-In Assam – Key Highlights

500-Page Whatsapp Chats Between Arnab Goswami & Ex BARC…

Adani Group Won 6 Airport Bids Despite Finance Min, NITI…

Assam: Two Massive Fire Incidents Reported

You might also like
Regional

Know Your Lok Sabha Constituency: Barpeta

Regional

Ajit Bhuyan Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member

Regional

RS polls: Himanta hints at supporting Atanu Bhuyan

Regional

Carbide-injected mangoes seized in Fancy Bazar

Regional

Bajali Becomes 34th District of Assam

National

Rahul says no to AAP-Congress alliance

Comments
Loading...