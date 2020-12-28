Top StoriesHealthRegional

COVID Vaccine Dry Run Begins In Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
72

As part of the mass-immunisation programme in India, the centre will be carrying out a dry run for the coronavirus vaccine across four states – Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Punjab on December 28 and 29.

The government in the presence of World Health Organisations would carry out the mock drill of the vaccination drive among healthcare and Anganwadi workers in two districts in each of these states.

In Assam, the exercise would be carried out in Sonitpur and Nalbari districts.

Related News

Assam Govt Introduces Bill To Repeal Provincialisation of…

55 New Police Stations Come Up Under MOITRI Scheme

SOP Issued For Organising Sporting Events

Assam: 3-day Assembly Winter Session Begins Today

The dry run will test India’s flagship vaccine delivery IT platform, Co-Win.

You might also like
Top Stories

Major rejig in Assam Police

Pratidin Exclusive

Japanese Encephalitis: Symptoms & Prevention

Regional

Uddhab Bharali receives Padma Shri award

Regional

Neemati-Bound Ferry Stranded Midstream

Regional

Nagaon: Black Flags Waved At Himanta Biswa Sarma

Top Stories

Kamakhya Temple To Open Tomorrow

Comments
Loading...