COVID Vaccine Dry Run Begins In Assam

As part of the mass-immunisation programme in India, the centre will be carrying out a dry run for the coronavirus vaccine across four states – Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Punjab on December 28 and 29.

The government in the presence of World Health Organisations would carry out the mock drill of the vaccination drive among healthcare and Anganwadi workers in two districts in each of these states.

In Assam, the exercise would be carried out in Sonitpur and Nalbari districts.

The dry run will test India’s flagship vaccine delivery IT platform, Co-Win.