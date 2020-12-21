COVID Vaccine First, CAA, NRC To Follow: Amit Shah’s Chronology

During his visit to West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will be after COVID-19 vaccination starts and the corona cycle breaks.

In connection to the implementation of CAA and NRC, Shah said that the chronology has changed. “Let the first in the chronology — vaccination complete”.

“The rules of the CAA are yet to be framed as such a massive process could not be carried out because of the corona. As soon as (COVID) vaccination starts and corona cycle breaks, we will consider it,” he said.

Shah also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the recent attack on BJP chief J P Nadda’s convoy. He also said the Centre has the right to summon state IPS officers responsible for providing him security for central deputation, and asked the TMC to go through the rules before pointing fingers at the union government, a PTI report stated.