COVID Vaccine For 18 Years And Above From May 1

In a major development, the government of India on Monday announced that everyone above the age of 18 years can get themselves vaccinated from May 1.

“In a meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi, an important decision of allowing vaccination to everyone above the age of 18 from May 1 has been taken,” said the government in an official statement.

“PM said that the government has been working hard from over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible of time,” it added.

The government further said that the vaccine manufacturers are empowered to release up to 50% of their supply to state governments and in the open market.

“States empowered to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 for the same,” said the government.

The first phase of the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 2021 for frontline and health workers. The second phase focused on vaccinating the vulnerable lot i.e people above the age of 45.