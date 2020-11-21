Top StoriesNational

“COVID Vaccine For All, No VIP Or Non-VIP Categories” – Kejriwal

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
3

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted that vaccination against COVID-19 will be administered to each and everyone and there wont be any “VIP or non-VIP categories” as everyone’s life is important. He added that the priority should be given to COVID warriors, vulnerable groups like senior citizens.

Mr Kejriwal said that the distribution plan of the vaccination is likely to be prepared by the central government, but he would prefer “priority-based” vaccination which is “techninal in nature rather than political”.

“The whole world is eagerly waiting for a vaccine, the Delhi government is too. Perhaps, the distribution plan will be made by the central government. If they ask for our suggestion… there should not be VIP or non-VIP categories when it comes to giving vaccination to people. Everyone is equal and everyone”s life is important,” he said during an event – The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, 2020.

Related News

USA: 8 Injured In Mall Shooting, Gunman At Large

News Breakfast @6

BJP-BPF Split To Be Decided After BTC Polls

3 Accused Get Pre-Arrest Bail For Attacking Journalist

“We should do one thing. First priority should be given to corona warriors as they are working hard during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Second priority should be given to those who are vulnerable groups like senior citizens and then those who have comorbidities. If we make such categories, it will be technical in nature rather than political In nature. I would prefer this,” he added.

Furthermore, Mr Kejriwal said that despite the “severe third wave” of COVID-19 in Delhi, the situation has not gone out of control as the city government has aggressively been following testing, tracing and isolation.

Earlier on Thursday, the AAP government announced sweeping measures to control the situation including a steep ₹ 2,000 fine for not wearing a mask, reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in private hospitals, doubling testing centres in every district and postponement of non-critical surgeries at health facilities.

You might also like
National

Renowned Bengali Actor Tapas Paul No More

Sports

Ind beat Aus by by 31 runs in Adelaide Test

Top Stories

Saroj Sharma’s Duster With Fake ‘PratidinTime’ Logo Seized

National

Pakistan arrests Indian fishermen

Regional

AMSU’s indefinite Economic Blockade continues

National

BJP worker shot at by militants in Kashmir

Comments
Loading...