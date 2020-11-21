“COVID Vaccine For All, No VIP Or Non-VIP Categories” – Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted that vaccination against COVID-19 will be administered to each and everyone and there wont be any “VIP or non-VIP categories” as everyone’s life is important. He added that the priority should be given to COVID warriors, vulnerable groups like senior citizens.

Mr Kejriwal said that the distribution plan of the vaccination is likely to be prepared by the central government, but he would prefer “priority-based” vaccination which is “techninal in nature rather than political”.

“The whole world is eagerly waiting for a vaccine, the Delhi government is too. Perhaps, the distribution plan will be made by the central government. If they ask for our suggestion… there should not be VIP or non-VIP categories when it comes to giving vaccination to people. Everyone is equal and everyone”s life is important,” he said during an event – The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, 2020.

“We should do one thing. First priority should be given to corona warriors as they are working hard during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Second priority should be given to those who are vulnerable groups like senior citizens and then those who have comorbidities. If we make such categories, it will be technical in nature rather than political In nature. I would prefer this,” he added.

Furthermore, Mr Kejriwal said that despite the “severe third wave” of COVID-19 in Delhi, the situation has not gone out of control as the city government has aggressively been following testing, tracing and isolation.

Earlier on Thursday, the AAP government announced sweeping measures to control the situation including a steep ₹ 2,000 fine for not wearing a mask, reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in private hospitals, doubling testing centres in every district and postponement of non-critical surgeries at health facilities.