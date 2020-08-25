Top StoriesHealthNational

COVID Vaccine: India Starts Phase 2 of Human Trials

By Pratidin Bureau
In a positive development, phase 2 of the human critical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Oxford University reportedly begins today in the country.

The said study aimed at determining the safety and immunogenicity of “Covishield” on healthy Indian adults began at Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital in Pune.

It must be mentioned here that Serum Institute of India has partnered with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca for manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by the University of Oxford.

A PTI report quoted Prakash Kumar Singh, Additional Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs, Serum Institute of India (SII), as saying, “We have got all approvals from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). We are going to start the human clinical trial process at the Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) Medical College and Hospital from August 25.”

He added, “We are sure that in line with the philosophy of our group, we are going to make available a world class COVID-19 vaccine for people of our country and make our country ‘AatmaNirbhar.”

The trials are reportedly to be conducted across 17 selected sites.

