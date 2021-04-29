COVID Vaccines Arrive In Guwahati Ahead Of Inoculation On May 1

By Pratidin Bureau
48

As Assam gets ready to conduct the third inoculation drive from May 1, the state on Thursday received 13 boxes of vaccines weighing against Covid-19.416 kgs from Mumbai. The boxes were delivered to Guwahati Airport.

Sharing the information, Airport Authority of India tweeted:

Today, 13 boxes of #COVID19 vaccines weighing 416 kgs arrived at @ApdGuwahati Airport. These were safely delivered from Mumbai via @Indigo6E to the Govt. of Assam @nhm_assam. #AAI team is performing its duties with full precautions as we #Unite2FightCorona.

The photographs reflected the vaccine doses belonged to Serum Institute of India’s Covishield vials.

