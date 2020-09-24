COVID +VE Manish Sisodia Has Dengue

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was admitted to hospital a day ago after earlier having tested positive for the coronavirus, also has dengue, officials quoted saying in a PTI report on Thursday.

Sisodia had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14 and was under home isolation since.

The 48-year-old was admitted to the state-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital on Wednesday after complaining of having a little higher body temperature and low oxygen levels.

“He is still in ICU since yesterday (Wednesday), but his condition is stable. The minister has been put on oxygen support, and under constant observation,” a senior doctor of the hospital told news agency PTI.