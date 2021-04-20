COVID +ve Murder Accused Flees Ghy Hospital, Nabbed In Meghalaya

A runaway murder accused from Guwahati, who is infected with COVID-19, was arrested in Meghalaya on Tuesday.

The accused fled from Guwahati’s Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) earlier yesterday but was nabbed by Assam police along with another accused from Meghalaya’s Ladrymbai.

“Corona giveth & Corona taketh away! When you are a #Covid19 + murder accused and try escaping from MMC Hospital, Guwahati, but end up in custody, socially distanced & PPE’d, along with a co-accused. Stellar work @KamrupPolice for apprehending them from Ladrymbai, Meghalaya,” Assam police twitted while sharing a picture.