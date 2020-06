As the numbers of coronavirus attacks escalate to 3092 in Assam, another person died of the deadly virus in the state on Wednesday.

Kamal Krishna Pal, a 67-year-old resident of Tezpur passed away at the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH). Pal had arrived from Mumbai on May 29 and was accompanied by his wife Bharati Pal who is currently undergoing treatment at TMCH for COVID19.

So far, six persons have died of COVID19 along with active cases of 1834 and discharged cases of 1249.