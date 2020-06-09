COVID19: City doctor tests positive

Dr. Bulen Phukon, a doctor at Arya Hospital in Guwahati has been tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Phukon was suffering from fever and underwent tests for COVID19. He came in contact with a patient named Aamir Lal Yadav who came for treatment at Arya Hospital. Yadav was previously admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Phukon did not use the PPE kit while treating Yadav.

Phukon is undergoing treatment at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH). So far, 49 COVID19 positive patients are being treated at MMCH. Meanwhile, Phukon’s wife is in isolation and will be tested today. Phukon is a native of Dhemaji but currently resides in Christian Basti.