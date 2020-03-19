COVID19: Cotton University prepares its own hand sanitizer

In view of the outbreak of coronavirus, the Department of Chemistry, Cotton University has prepared a hand sanitizer solution to be used in various branches and departments of the University.

Under the initiative of Vice-Chancellor Prof Bhabesh Ch Goswami, the Chemistry department has prepared it to be used as a measure to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Prof Goswami has inaugurated the use of the sanitizer in the Chemistry department on Thursday.

According to reports, Dr Sangeeta Agarwal of the Chemistry department and research scholar Hiren Nath, Amal Das, Bidyut Das and Pranoy Sarma worked in the project.