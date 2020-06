Five persons in Maligaon Goshala have been tested positive for COVID19 on Wednesday.

Mohammad Hasim, Savita Devi, Sujan Devi, Sanjib Shah, and Bharati Gohain are the five persons who tested positive took a swab test at the Goshala water tank containment zone.

Sapna Barua was the first resident who was tested positive in the Goshala area. Following which, thirty residents from the area have taken the swab test. Officials from the health department are currently present in the containment zone.