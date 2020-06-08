COVID19: Global death tolls top 400,000, 6.9 million infected

Deaths due to the outbreak of the Corona Virus have reached at least 4,00,000 worldwide. At least 6.9 million people have been infected by the virus, as stated in a report published by John Hopkins University.

The United States has the highest number of cases in the world with nearly 110,000 confirmed virus-related deaths. Europe as a whole has recorded more than 175,000 cases.

The Hindustan Times reported that many governments have also struggled to produce statistics that can be considered as true indicators of the pandemic. Authorities in Italy and Spain, with over 60,000 combined deaths, have accepted that their death count is larger than the published numbers. Brazil’s government has stopped publishing a running total of coronavirus deaths and infections.