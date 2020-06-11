COVID19: Himanta Biswa Sarma Inspects Swab Testing Centre

Assam’s finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, visited Hotel Kiranshree Grand at the Guwahati International Airport in Borjhar to assess the ongoing situation at the swab test centre along with Health Minister Piyush Hazarika.

Addressing the media, Sarma stated, “Travellers by air are increasing as compared to commuters by rail.” He added, the community spread of the virus has started from June 12 raising an alarming situation.

There is a scarcity of spaces at the airport to maintain adequate social distancing and Sarma stated, “From May 25 onwards around 34 thousand people have come to Assam by air. Around 25, 000 people are yet to arrive from Kerala.”