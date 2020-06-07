COVID19: India fifth worst-hit country, Assam records 92 new cases

India had its highest single-day spike of 10000 COVID-19 cases today and has confirmed cases of 2, 46,628 making it the fifth worst-hit country in the world. Crossing the COVI19 tally of Italy and Spain, India is now behind the US, Brazil, Russia, and the UK.

In a tweet published in the official Twitter handle of Ministry of Health, the COVID19 update as of Sunday morning states 120,406 active cases, 119,293 discharged/cured/migrated cases and 6,929 death cases.

So far, Maharashtra is the worst affected state with over 82,000 confirmed cases followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi with over 30,000 and 27000 cases.

Assam is the most populous state of the northeastern region has confirmed cases of 2565, active cases of 1943, 615 discharged cases, three migrated cases, and four death cases. 92 new cases have been recorded today with 39 cases in Hojai, 24 in Dhubri, 10 in Nagaon, 7 in Golaghat, 6 in Majuli, 5 in Lakhimpur, and 1 in Dhemaji.

Amid gradual escalation in COVID19 cases across the country, Dr. Anil Kumar, Deputy Director General (Public Health), Directorate General of Health Services of the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said the pandemic in India should be over by mid-September this year. He has stated this information in his article published in Epidemiology International Journal, Kumar, along with Rupali Roy, co-author and Deputy Assistant Director General (Leprosy) of Directorate General of Health Services, Health Ministry.

Globally, 68, 91, 219 persons have been infected with Corona Virus.