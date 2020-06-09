COVID19: Maharashtra cases outnumber China

Maharashtra leading the national tally with the highest number of coronavirus cases has outnumbered China’s recorded cases by crossing the 85,000-mark. The Indian Ministry of Health confirmed the same by updating Maharashtra’s tally to 85,975 on Monday. According to the Johns Hopkins University’s Covid-19 tally, China has reported around 84,191 coronavirus cases to date.

On Monday Maharashtra recorded 2,553 new COVID-19 cases. Active cases are at 44,374 and total patients discharged so far are 40,975. Of the total cases, Mumbai’s tally was at 50,085. Active cases in Mumbai are at 26,345. The city’s death toll stood at 1,702. With 109 new deaths reported yesterday, the total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the pandemic has gone up to 3,169.

According to the latest figures by the Ministry of Health, India has 256,611 Covid-19 recorded cases of which 124,429 have recovered while 7,200 have lost their lives.