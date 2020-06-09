National

COVID19: Maharashtra cases outnumber China

By Pratidin Bureau
71

Maharashtra leading the national tally with the highest number of coronavirus cases has outnumbered China’s recorded cases by crossing the 85,000-mark.  The Indian Ministry of Health confirmed the same by updating Maharashtra’s tally to 85,975 on Monday. According to the Johns Hopkins University’s Covid-19 tally, China has reported around 84,191 coronavirus cases to date.

On Monday Maharashtra recorded 2,553 new COVID-19 cases. Active cases are at 44,374 and total patients discharged so far are 40,975. Of the total cases, Mumbai’s tally was at 50,085. Active cases in Mumbai are at 26,345. The city’s death toll stood at 1,702. With 109 new deaths reported yesterday, the total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the pandemic has gone up to 3,169.

According to the latest figures by the Ministry of Health,  India has 256,611 Covid-19 recorded cases of which 124,429 have recovered while 7,200 have lost their lives.

You might also like
National

Pak calls back high commissioner from India

Top Stories

217 Assam Govt. schools closed due to lack of students

Regional

Conrad Sangma Seeks ILP In Meghalaya, Meets HM

Regional

ATDC To Promote Health Tourism in Bangladesh: Jayanta Malla

Regional

Heavy rains on card for Northeast till June 30

Top Stories

Women’s T20: AUS beat IND by 85 runs

Comments
Loading...