COVID19: New Guidelines For Secretariat Administration Employees

The Secretariat administration department, Dispur has directed that the lockdown measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 shall continue for a period up to 30.06.2020 and has prescribed guidelines on the measures to be taken by various authorities for containment of COVID-19 in the Country.

1. All officers and staff shall attend office on all working days.

2. However, the female employees with children below 5 years of age, the persons with comorbidities, and pregnant women need not attend office. They shall work from home and should be available on telephone and electronic means of communication at all times.

3. The senior-most Secretary of the Administrative Department will further ensure the maintenance of protocol in respect of social distancing, sanitization, etc in their respective Department/ Offices as per the National Directives for COVID 19 Management.