COVID19: New Guidelines for Secretariat administration employees

The Secretariat administration department, Dispur has directed that the lockdown measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 shall continue for a period up to 31.05.2020 and has prescribed guidelines on the measures to be taken by various authorities for containment of COVID-19 in the Country.

1. All officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above shall attend office on all working days.

2. The senior-most Secretary of the Administrative Department shall issue an order for attendance of officers and staff up to the rank of Under Secretary in a staggered manner.

3. Female employees with Children below 5 years of age need not attend office during lockdown period up to 31.05.2020.

4. The persons with co-morbidities and pregnant women shall work from home.

5. Those officers and staff, who are not required to attend office on a particular day, shall work from home and should be available on telephone and electronics means of communications at all times.

6. These instructions shall not apply to the offices and employees engaged in essential/ emergency services and those directly engaged in taking measures to control spread of COVID-19.

7. The senior-most Secretary of the Administrative Department will further ensure maintenance of protocol in respect of social distancing, sanitization etc in their respective Department/ Offices as per the National Directives for COVID 19 Management.