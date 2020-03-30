COVID19: Organizations & individuals contribute to CMRF

Leading real estate developers Royal Group and many others expressed solidarity with the State Government initiatives to fight against COVID-19 pandemic and contributed to Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF), Assam Arogya Nidhi and PM CARES on Monday.

According to a press statement by Chief Minister’s Office, Chairman of Royal Group AK Pansari met CM Sarbananda Sonowal at Janata Bhawan and handed over a cheque of Rs. one crore that included Rs. 40 lakh for CMRF, Rs. 25 lakh for Assam Arogya Nidhi, Rs. 25 lakh for PM CARES and Rs. 10 lakh to the needy people affected due to the lockdown in different areas of Guwahati.

Also, giving a boost to the State Government’s fight against COVID-19 several other individuals and institutions also made contributions to CMRF and Assam Arogya Nidhi through cheques and online payment methods. This included Rs. 1 lakh from Assam singer Zubeen Garg. Zubeen also urged his fans, friends, colleagues and natives to join hands and help the people.