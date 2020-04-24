COVID19 Outbreak: 1800 Jail Inmates Released Across Assam

The Gauhati High Court (GHC) has ordered to release 1800 jail inmates in bail or parole to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak. The prisoners will be released keeping in view the ongoing lockdown for the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the order of the high court, a total of 1800 prisoners will be released from 31 jails across the state. Out of the 1800 inmates, 243 inmates will be released from Guwahati Central Jail, 51 from Tezpur Central Jail, 89 from Silchar Central Jail, 161 prisoners from Dibrugarh Central Jail, 89 from Jorhat Central Jail and 75 from Nagaon Central Jail.

On the other hand, several hundred inmates will be released from different district jail across the state. Out of these inmates, 15 inmates have been released in parole.

Meanwhile, 224 inmates have been released from the detention camps of Tezpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Kokrajhar, and Goalpara. Although there are facilities to accommodate 8 thousand 939 inmates in these jails, there are 8 thousand 625 inmates as per the report as on April 24.