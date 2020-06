The Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau (PIB) K.S. Dhatwalia has tested positive for COVID-19.

He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre at 7 p.m. on Sunday. His office is located at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, and will remain closed on June 8 and probably on June until the entire building is sanitized. All activities of PIB have been shifted to Shashtri Bhawan.