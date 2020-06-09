COVID19 situation worsening globally: WHO

New covid19 cases had their highest daily increase ever as the pandemic is seen to be worsening worldwide, said the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, urging countries to be cautious and emphasize on working consistently towards containing the virus.

On Monday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told in an online press briefing, “More than six months into the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal”. More than 136,000 new cases were reported worldwide on Sunday, the most in a single day so far, he added. Almost 75% of them were reported mostly in the Americas and South Asia specifically from ten countries.

India is the fifth worst-hit country while the US tops the COVID19 charts.