#COVIDAlert: Night Curfew Clamped In Manipur

Keeping in view of the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, Manipur government has clamped a night curfew from 8 pm to 4 am daily with immediate effect.

In an order issued by Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar stated that in order to “to reduce unnecessary movement and intermingling of people” even as “the number of infections has increased exponentially in the last fortnight,” the decision to impose the curfew was taken.

However, essential services, including, pharmaceuticals, fire, hospitals and officials on COVID-19 related management will be allowed free movement.

As of Friday, Manipur’s COVID tally has increased o 29, 610 with 165 active cases.

