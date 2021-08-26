Covishield 84-day Dose Gap Being Reconsidered Again: Report

The 84-day dose gap for Serum Institute of India manufactured Covishield is being reviewed and may be reduced, several reports have mentioned on Wednesday.

According to news agency ANI, the Centre is considering to rethink on the gap after taking the first dose of the vaccine.

“Reducing the gap between two doses of Covishield is being considered and it will be further discussed in NTAGI (National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation),” NDTV reported.

The recommended dose gap for Covishield, the Indian version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot, was four to six weeks when the nationwide vaccination started in January. This was later increased to six to eight weeks. In May, in yet another revision the dose gap increased to 12 to 16 weeks.

NTAGI panel chief NK Arora asserted that the decision was based on studies that the longer the gap, the more the antibodies and therefore, greater protection from Covid. Dr. Arora this month said the gap may be reduced for those who are 45 or older.