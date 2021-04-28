Covishield Price For State Govts Reduced To ₹300 Per Dose

In an attempt to enhance the ongoing vaccination drive against Covid, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday said that the firm has decided to reduce the price of Covishield for states by 25 percent to Rs 300.

“We have taken a philanthropic decision to reduce the price of Covishield for states by 25 percent to Rs 300/ dose effective immediately. Doing so in the interest of saving states funds,” Poonawalla was quoted saying in an CNBCTV 18 report.

Poonwalla also tweeted:

As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of @SerumInstIndia, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs.400 to Rs.300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) April 28, 2021

Covishield was previously priced at Rs 400 per dose for state governments, while for private hospitals at Rs 600.

Meanwhile, on Monday the central government has asked SII and Bharat Biotech to reduce the price of the vaccines. Bharat Biotech had fixed the price Covaxin at Rs 600 per dose for state governments and at Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals.

The third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive will commence from May 1 for the age group between 18 – 45 years.