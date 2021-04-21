Top StoriesHealthNational

Covishield Priced At ₹ 400 For States, ₹ 600 For Pvt Hospitals

By Pratidin Bureau
Serum Institute of India (SII) on Wednesday fixed the prices of Covishield vaccine at Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.

“Following the Government of India directives, we are announcing the prices of the Covishield vaccine – Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals,” it said.

SII further said the company will serve 50 per cent of the total production to the Government of India’s vaccination program, and the remaining 50 per cent of the capacity will be for the State governments and private hospitals.

 “Furthermore, owing to the complexity, and urgency of the situation it is challenging to supply it independently to each corporate entity. We would urge all corporate and private individuals to access the vaccines through the state facilitated machinery and private health systems. Post 4-5 months, the vaccines will be made available in retail and free trade,” it said.

Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the central government said on Monday and also liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. (ANI)

