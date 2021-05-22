Cow Protection Bill To Be Introduced In Next Assembly Session: Assam Guv

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Saturday said the government is planning to introduce a cow protection bill in the next assembly session to ban transport of the animal outside the state.

Addressing the first session of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly, Mukhi said people revere and worship cows, considering it a sacred animal.

“I am happy to inform you that my government plans to introduce the Cow Protection Bill in the next assembly session. The proposed bill envisages imposition of complete ban on transport of cattle outside the state,” he said.

The government will adopt a zero-tolerance policy for protection of the animal and enforce stringent punishment for those found transporting it outside Assam, the governor said.

“Once passed, Assam will join other states which have passed similar bills,” he said.

Mukhi also said cows nurture people as the animal gives them “life-sustaining milk”. PTI