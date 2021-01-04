Top StoriesNationalTechnology

'CoWIN' – The Official Vaccine App In India

By Pratidin Bureau
The central government has announced a new app “CoWIN” (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) to roll out and scale up the mechanism for COVID-19 vaccine distribution system across the country. The app however hasn’t gone live yet on Google Play as it is currently in its pre-production stage.

CoWIN will reportedly be a one-stop digital platform to streamline the phased-out vaccination process. IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has asked developers to augment, scale and strengthen the CoWIN platform for better feasibility.

The app will have a number of modules  Administrator Modules for bulk registration, beneficiary registration module for self-registration and individual registration, vaccination module for verification of beneficiary details and updates of vaccination status, and beneficiary acknowledgement and status updation module for SMS alert details, issuance of electronic vaccination certificate, and a CoWIN dashboard with all the information including details such as name, age, mobile number, vaccination status, date and time of vaccination, place of vaccination, session site, health facility and name of vaccinator.

Full details of the app are available on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.

As mentioned earlier, the CoWIN app is not available for download just yet, nor can users register on their official website. It will be launched in the near future and users can download the app and register themselves for a vaccine.

On Sunday, Serum institute’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ got approval from India’s drug regulator for emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive vaccination drive.

