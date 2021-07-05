CoWin Vaccine Portal To Be Open Source: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that the CoWin platform will be an open-source version and can be used as a digital public good for any country to run their Covid-19 vaccination drives.

The Prime Minister during the CoWIN Global Conclave informed about this development.

“About 50 countries, including Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Uganda, have shown interest in adopting CoWIN, a digital platform, to run their vaccination drives,” Dr RS Sharma, the CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA)

The virtual global conclave was inaugurated by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The Prime Minister also said that from the onset of the pandemic, India has been committed to sharing all its experiences, expertise, and resources globally.

“Despite all our constraints, we have tried to share as much as possible with the world,” PM Modi noted.

“Technology is integral to our fight against COVID-19 and luckily, software is one area in which there are no resource constraints,” he added.