CPI-M GS Sitaram Yechury's Son Dies Of COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
53

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said his elder son Ashish died of COVID-19 in the morning.

Ashish, who would have turned 35 on June 9, was recovering well at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital, people close to the family added, describing his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock, PTI reported.

“It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him – doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us,” Yechury said on Twitter.

Haryana on Wednesday recorded the biggest daily jump of 9,623 coronavirus cases and 45 fatalities that pushed the state’s infection tally to 3,81,247 and the death toll to 3,528, a health department bulletin said. Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (2,988), Faridabad (1,339), Sonipat (960), Karnal (548), Hisar (664) and Panipat (548), it said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 55,422.

