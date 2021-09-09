NationalTop Stories

CPI(M) To Hold Nationwide Protest Against BJP Violence In Tripura

By Pratidin Bureau

Former General Secretary and senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Prakash Karat on Thursday blamed Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for attacking and vandalising atleast eight party offices in Agartala and said a nationwide protest will be held against these attacks in Tripura.

Karat also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately take cognizance so that such attacks do not take place in future.

He alleged these attacks are attempts by the BJP to suppress CPI (M) and the Left Front; the main opposition in the state.

CPI(M) Politburo Member Prakash Karat was quoted as saying in an ANI report, “Eight CPI(M) offices were attacked by the BJP gundas and two-three have been completely destroyed and burnt down and even the State Committee office of the CPI(M) has been attacked. Ten of our comrades have been injured in this attack.”

He further said, “We have decided to hold a nationwide protest against the anti-democratic attack in Tripura.”

Violent clashes erupted between BJP activists and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), in different parts of Tripura on Wednesday.

