Cricket Pavilion & Playground To Come Up Soon In Majuli

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday laid the foundation stone of cricket Pavilion and Playground of Assam Cricket Association (ACA) at Majuli Krira Kshetra, Kamalabari.

While informing the same in a tweet, he said it will give a major boost to sports infrastructure in the beautiful river island district.

“Laid the foundation stone of ACA Cricket Pavilion and Playground at Majuli Krira Kshetra, Kamalabari, which will give a major boost to sports infrastructure of the beautiful river island district,” he tweeted.

