Cricket: Rahul Dravid Named As New Head Coach

Former Indian Team skipper Rahul Dravid on Wednesday, was named as the new head coach for the Men’s Cricket team. The appointment was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Twitter.

The Advisory Committee comprising Ms. Sulakshana Naik and Mr. RP Singh made the appointment unanimously. Dravid is set to take charge of the team from the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Outgoing coach, Ravi Shastri’s term ends after the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. The board had invited applications for the post on October 26.

Mr. Saurav Ganguly, President of BCCI said, “The BCCI welcomes Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of India’s senior men team. Rahul has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game. He has also served Indian cricket as Head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) with distinction. Rahul’s effort at the NCA has nurtured several young cricketing talents who have gone on to represent the country at the international stage. I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights”.

Rahul Dravid, speaking after his appointment said, “It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential”.

