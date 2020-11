Cricketer Krunal Pandya Detained at Mumbai Airport

Cricketer Krunal Pandya was detained at the Mumbai International Airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday for allegedly being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, DRI sources said.

Krunal had returned shortly after 5 pm by a flight from UAE when he was stopped at the airport by DRI personnel, the sources said.

According to sources, Pandya brought the valuable items worth Rs. 75 lakhs while returning from UAE.

Krunal was part of the Mumbai Indians team which won its record fifth IPL title on November 10, defeating Delhi Capitals in the final match in Dubai.