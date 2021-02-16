Critics’ Choice Award: Adil Hussain Bags Best Actor (Short Film)

A still from the short film 'Meal'

In a proud moment for Assam, actor Adil Hussain has been awarded the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor in the short film category for Abhiroop Basu’s ‘Meal’.

Critics Choice Short Stories Award (CCSSA) congratulated Hussain for the same on Twitter.

Hussain later thanked the academy for the honor.

“Thank you @CCSSAwards and @theFCGofficial for Best Actors Award for the film #Meal directed by @abhiroopbasuforyou. I share this Award with all my co-nominies! And at the cast and crew of #Meal. Gratitude!” he tweeted.

In 2012, Hussain won the Best Actor for ‘Lesson in Forgetting’ at the New Jersey Independent South Asian Cine Fest. He also won the National Film Award Special Jury Award/ Special Mention (Feature film) for Mukti Bhawan in 2017.