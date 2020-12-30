Croatia: Earthquake Claims 7 Lives, Strongest In 140 Years

For the second time in 2020, a strong earthquake of 6.3 magnitudes struck the European country Croatia claiming atleast seven lives, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre informed.

The southeastern coastal country suffered its worst earthquake in 140 years, causing damages of worth several billion dollars in the capital city of Zagreb. The city faced the first tremor of 5.2 on Monday. An equally severe earthquake in March this year.

According to a Bloomberg report, the earthquake brought down buildings near its epicenter in the town of Petrinja, killing seven people, deputy Prime Minister Davor Bozinovic told state TV. Among the dead were a girl who was about 13 years old and a father and son. Moreover, 20 people are severely wounded.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said,“2020 has brought us tragedy after tragedy”, while, “This is horrible,” President Zoran Milanovic said while observing the damage in Petrinja. “Pure horror. The army is here, coming to help evacuate people.”

The government set aside an initial 120 million kuna ($19.4 million) in relief funds, Plenkovic added.