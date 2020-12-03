Top StoriesRegional

CRPF Jawan From Assam Shoots Himself To Death

By Pratidin Bureau
In an unfortunate incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) assistant sub-inspector has reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his own service rifle in Tripura.

As per reports, the incident occurred at the headquarters of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) at Radhanagar camp in Khumulwng. Sources say a gunshot sound was heard in the camp, following which jawans in the vicinity rushed to the sub-inspector’s room where he was found lying in a pool of blood.

The deceased jawan was identified as one Jadav Deka from Kamalpur in Kamrup district. He was posted as an Assistant Sub-inspector of the CRPF no 71 in Tripura.

Deka was rushed to GB hospital soon after but was declared dead on arrival. His body was later handed over to his family members and was cremated with full rites.

Along with being a CRPF jawan, Deka was also involved in various social activities with various NGOs and other social organisations.

