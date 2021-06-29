CTET July Session Exam 2021 – Know About Exam

The CBSE will soon release the CTET July exam 2021on their official website. Now that the Central Board of Secondary Education has concluded the CTET January 2021 session successfully, candidates will be soon updated about the June session. Candidates can apply online through the official website after the release of the June CTET exam notification. Candidates must regularly visit the official page to learn about the latest notifications.

About CTET Exam

CTET Exam is a national level competitive examination conducted by the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education). The exam is held twice a year by CBSE to appoint eligible candidates as teachers for primary school levels and upper primary levels. Lakhs of aspiring candidates sit in the CTET exam to get certificated as a teacher in government schools.

Candidates are required to appear for Paper-I and Paper-II if they wish to teach students of classes 1 to 8. However, candidates qualifying only Paper-I can teach classes from 1 to 5 while candidates qualifying only Paper-II can teach classes from 6 to 8. After qualifying for the CTET July Session candidates appear for various teacher recruitment tests conducted by central government schools, KVS, or NVS.

CTET exam is conducted in English, Sanskrit, Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Punjabi, Assamese, Oriya, and other languages. The exam is held in an offline mode and consists of multiple-choice questions with no negative marking schemes.

Eligibility Criteria of CTET July 2021 Exam

Aspirants need to fulfil some predetermined requirements to sit for the CTET 2021 July exam. However, the CTET exam eligibility criteria solely depend on the class or school level for which the aspirant is applying –

Primary Level

Candidates must have passed senior secondary or any equivalent degree with a minimum of 50% marks. Additionally, candidates must be appearing for the final year exam or have passed the 2-year Diploma Course in Elementary Education.

Or,

Candidates must have passed senior secondary or any equivalent degree with a minimum of 50% marks. Additionally, candidates must be appearing for the final year exam of the 4-year B.El.Ed (Bachelor of Elementary Education) degree.

Or,

Candidates must have passed senior secondary or any equivalent degree with a minimum of 45% marks. Additionally, candidates must be appearing for the final year exam or have passed the 2-year Diploma Course in Elementary Education in conformity with the NCTE Regulations, 2002.

Or,

Candidates must be a graduate securing a minimum of 50% marks with a Bachelor of Education degree.

Or,

Candidates must have passed senior secondary or any equivalent degree with a minimum of 50% marks. Additionally, candidates must be appearing for the final year exam or have passed the 2-year Diploma Course in Education.

Upper Primary Level

Candidates must be a graduate and appearing in the final year or have passed the 2-year Diploma degree in Elementary Education.

Or,

Candidates must have passed senior secondary or any equivalent degree with a minimum of 50% marks. Additionally, candidates must be appearing or have passed the final year exam of the 4-year B.El.Ed (Bachelor of Elementary Education) degree.

Or,

Candidates must be a graduate with a minimum of 50% marks. Additionally, candidates must be appearing or have passed the 1-year B.Ed (Bachelor in Education) course.

Or,

Candidates must be a graduate with a minimum of 45% marks. Additionally, candidates must be appearing or have passed the 1-year B.Ed (Bachelor in Education) course in conformity with the latest NCTE Regulations in this regard.

Or,

Candidates must be a graduate with a minimum of 50% marks. Additionally, candidates must be appearing or have passed the 1-year Bachelor in Education (Special Education).

Or,

Candidates must have passed senior secondary or any equivalent degree with a minimum of 50% marks. Additionally, candidates must be appearing or have passed the final year exam of the 4-year B.A./B. Sc. Ed/B.A.Ed or B. Sc. Ed degree.

Registration Process

The first step in filling up the CTET 2021 July application form is to register yourself on the official ctet.nic.in. site. Candidates are required to follow the steps mentioned below to get done with the registration process of the CTET 2021 July exam –

Visit the official CTET website to get started with the registration process

Click on the option named ‘CTET July 2021 Application Form’

You will be redirected to a new page

Find and click on the option named ‘Apply Now’

You will find the online CTET registration form now

Fill in all the required details like the Candidate’s Name, Date of Birth, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name, Mobile Number, Address, Email ID, etc

After entering all the details set a password

Click on the option ‘Submit’

Once your CTET registration gets confirmed, the server will generate an application number

You will receive your application number for the CTET exam via SMS on your mobile phone

Preparation Tips for CTET July 2021 Exam

Don’t know how to proceed with the CTET July 2021 exam preparation? Well, we have got you covered with our simple tips and tricks that will ease your CTET 2021 preparation –

Understand the CTET July 2021 Exam Pattern – Both Paper-I and Paper-II will consist of 5 sections with each section carrying 30 questions. A total of 150 marks is allotted to both papers. Candidates you want to get appointed as science teacher must appear for science and mathematics papers. However, candidates who want to get appointed as social science teacher must sit for the social science paper.

Both Paper-I and Paper-II will consist of 5 sections with each section carrying 30 questions. A total of 150 marks is allotted to both papers. Candidates you want to get appointed as science teacher must appear for science and mathematics papers. However, candidates who want to get appointed as social science teacher must sit for the social science paper. Refer to Reliable Books – Use a reliable textbook and integrate the same with online resources for each subject. You can also refer to Arihant, Upkar Publication, or Disha textbooks for CTET 2021 preparation.

Use a reliable textbook and integrate the same with online resources for each subject. You can also refer to Arihant, Upkar Publication, or Disha textbooks for CTET 2021 preparation. Prepare Short Notes – Preparing short notes will enable you to quickly revise the entire syllabus before your exam. Highlight the important topics and solve quizzes to boost your preparation.

Preparing short notes will enable you to quickly revise the entire syllabus before your exam. Highlight the important topics and solve quizzes to boost your preparation. Revised and Practice Mock Tests – Regularly revise the basic concepts and refer to previous years’ question papers. Additionally, attempt mock tests frequently to improve your time management while testing your preparation.

Don’t lose your determination and sheer focus. Just follow the syllabus and exam procedure to crack the CTET 2021 July exam with promising marks.

