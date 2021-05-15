Curfew Advanced To 12 Noon In Dibrugarh & Tinsukia From Monday

In a major breakthrough, Assam chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday advised to extend the ongoing curfew in the district of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia by two hours from Monday. The curfew will now be clamped from 12 noon instead of 2 pm.

Speculations are rife if the curfew timings will also advance in Guwahati.

The chief minister on Saturday visited Tinuskia and Dibrugarh district. While taking stock of the Covid situation at the deputy commissioner’s office in Tinsukia along with Union Minister Rameshwar Teli and Minister Sanjoy Kishan, Dr. Sarma directed the district administration to conduct at least 500 RTCPR tests, two thousand screening, strict containment protocols and advancement of curfew by two hours.

In a series of tweets, Dr.Sarma wrote, “Directed to extend curfew hrs starting from 12 noon in consultation with business community & leading citizens; increase containment zones, extend livelihood help to the needy. Advised them to be careful in allowing home quarantine to people above 50 yrs”.

Dr. Sarma also instructed the authorities of Assam Medical College and Hospital to improve odd hour management of Covid patients.

He further informed from his microblogging handle that the upcoming super speciality hospital will have 60 ICU beds.

“Directed AMCH authorities to improve odd hour management of #COVID19 patients and ensure early operation of super-specialty hospital with 60 ICU beds. Asked DC to ensure strict containment measures to bring down positivity rate,” Dr.Sarma tweeted.

The Covid situation in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia have worsened in the last ten days and between May 5 and 14, 2, 573 positive cases were reported, while, gradual increase of cases have been reported in Tinsukia as well. The cases in the last ten days were 1705.

