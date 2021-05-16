The closure of all shops and commercial establishments by 11 am on all days and restriction of movement or curfew from 12 noon to 5 am will commence from Sunday until further notice by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
Earlier, the curfew time period was 1 pm to 5 am.
The ASDMA on Saturday ordered the closure of all shops and commercial establishments by 11 AM on all days.
The decision was taken due to worsening COVID-19 situation in the state.
The order also read that all vehicles will be allowed to operate with an odd-even formula between 5 AM to 12 PM. Government vehicles and essential service vehicles however will be allowed to function during the curfew period as well.
Other guidelines remain the same except for modification of timings:
- All shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 11 AM on all days.
- Weekly haats/bazaar shall not be allowed for 15 days.
- Restaurants, Dhabas and other eateries can entertain dine-in guest only up to 11 AM after which only home delivery of food will be allowed.
- Restaurants operating within a Hotel or Resort can allow outside guests up to 11 AM only after which only in-house guests of the Hotel/Resort may be given room service.
- Delivery of essential goods through e-Commerce may continue with observance of COVID appropriate behavior.
- Cold storages and warehouses may continue after 11 AM. However, sale counters, showrooms etc attached to these warehouses or cold storages shall not operate after 11 AM.
- Pharmacies, Hospitals, Animal Care Centres and Veterinary clinics may operate without restrictions being providers of essential and emergency services.
- All Educational Institutions including Schools/Colleges/Universities must provide quality virtual options. No physical classes shall be allowed for 15 days.
- All offices both Government and Non-Government shall shut down for 15 days.
- Government/semi-government officers in the rank of Deputy Secretary and above and senior executives in the Non-Government sector along with their key support staff will be allowed to attend office up to 11 AM for emergency and essential works. However, 9 and 10 above will not be applicable for organizations rendering Essential/Emergency Services. Law Enforcement Services and Elections work.
- In case the test positivity of COVID-19 in any area reaches 5% or more in the last one week, District Magistrate will notify such areas as containment zone and ensure necessary containment measures for COVID-19 as envisaged in MoHFW, Gol advisory dates 25th April, 2021 annexed with MHA order dated 29th April, 2021.
- 12 Marriages and religious functions will be only private affars and be allowed with the presence of maximum of 10 (ten) persons. No reception parties will be allowed post or pre marriage.
- Funeral/last rites related gatherings shall not be more than 10 persons.
- All religious places shall remain closed for 15 days. However, the religious head of a religious place or his representative may perform minimal religious rituals/prayers.
- All public transport will be allowed to operate only upto 30% of seating capacity.
- Auto Rickshaws, cycle rickshaws, and taxis shall operate with one driver and two passengers.
- Pillion riding will be totally prohibited in two-wheelers, except with women and children.
- All vehicles other than government vehicles will be allowed to ply in accordance with an odd-even formula to be decided by the jurisdictional District Disaster Management Authority between 5 AM to 2 PM. However, this restriction shall not apply to personal vehicles used for medical emergencies.
- There shall be a total ban on the movement of individuals from 12 Noon to 5 AM daily except for exemptions specified in the order dated May 4, 2021.