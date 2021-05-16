The closure of all shops and commercial establishments by 11 am on all days and restriction of movement or curfew from 12 noon to 5 am will commence from Sunday until further notice by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Earlier, the curfew time period was 1 pm to 5 am.

The ASDMA on Saturday ordered the closure of all shops and commercial establishments by 11 AM on all days.

The decision was taken due to worsening COVID-19 situation in the state.

The order also read that all vehicles will be allowed to operate with an odd-even formula between 5 AM to 12 PM. Government vehicles and essential service vehicles however will be allowed to function during the curfew period as well.

Other guidelines remain the same except for modification of timings: