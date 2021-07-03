Curfew Extended In Parts Of Tripura Till July 10

The Tripura government on Saturday extended the ongoing Covid-19 near lockdown restrictions in Agartala and eight other towns by a week.

Earlier, the Covid-19 induced curfew was clamped in ten civic bodies till July 3, however the new order has notified that the curfew will continue till 5 am, July 10.

Also Read: Cattle Syndicate Kingpin Shot While Fleeing Police Custody In Kokrajhar

The Tripura government has extended the Covid-19-induced curfew in Agartala and eight other towns for seven more days.

Representative Image

The curfew will has been imposed under Municipal Councils of Agartala, Ranirbazar Udaipur. Kailashahar. Khowai Dharmanagar, Belonia, and Jirania Nagar Panchayat and Panisagar Nagar Panchayat.

Notably, Belonia Municipal Council was added under the new corona curfew order.

Meanwhile, restrictions have been withdrawn from Kumarghat Municipal Council, Kamalpur Nagar Panchayat and Sonamura Nagar Panchayat areas.

As many as 409 people tested positive for the Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in the state, while the total death toll has surged to 682 so far.

The active caseload has touched 3,464.